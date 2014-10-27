TAIPEI Oct 27 U.S. telecom carrier AT&T will raise up to $1.5 billion via a bond sale in Taiwan, its underwriter said on Monday, making it the second such offering by a U.S. firm this year.

The 30-year bond will offer potential investors a fixed annual return of 4.7 percent, said Yvonne Chu, a vice president at the underwriter Masterlink Securities Corp.

The bond will be priced later and is set to list on the island on Nov. 10.

In September, Verizon had sold a similar bond in Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Ryan Woo)