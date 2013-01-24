Jan 24 AT&T Inc : * CEO says spectrum deals AT&T did in 2013 have increased its national spectrum

holdings by a third * CEO sees new initiatives like digital life, Mobile wallet, connected cars

bringing in "billions of dollars in new revenue" for AT&T * CEO sees 2013 capex in $21 billion range * CEO says looking for opportunities to participate in wireless growth around

the world, did not comment on whether this could mean acquisitions * CEO says international ambitions could include more roaming deals,

partnerships with overseas telcos, potentially investing in infrastructure * CEO says re overseas: "there's just a lot of different ways to think about

it. there's a lot of options" * CEO says will watch t-Mobile USA plan to eliminate subsidies, set up payment

plans for phones * CEO says liked idea of handset payment plans, looked at it at AT&T on several

occasions * CEO says sees "good healthy environment" in terms of smartphone competition