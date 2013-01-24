BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Jan 24 AT&T Inc : * CEO says spectrum deals AT&T did in 2013 have increased its national spectrum
holdings by a third * CEO sees new initiatives like digital life, Mobile wallet, connected cars
bringing in "billions of dollars in new revenue" for AT&T * CEO sees 2013 capex in $21 billion range * CEO says looking for opportunities to participate in wireless growth around
the world, did not comment on whether this could mean acquisitions * CEO says international ambitions could include more roaming deals,
partnerships with overseas telcos, potentially investing in infrastructure * CEO says re overseas: "there's just a lot of different ways to think about
it. there's a lot of options" * CEO says will watch t-Mobile USA plan to eliminate subsidies, set up payment
plans for phones * CEO says liked idea of handset payment plans, looked at it at AT&T on several
occasions * CEO says sees "good healthy environment" in terms of smartphone competition
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.