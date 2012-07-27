July 27 AT&T Inc authorized a plan to
repurchase up to 300 million, or about 5 percent, of its
outstanding shares.
This is in addition to the 300 million share repurchase
authorized by the company's board in December 2010.
AT&T said it bought back 143.5 million shares through June
30 for about $4.6 billion as part of its previous plan.
The company, which has about 5.81 billion shares
outstanding, said the new plan does not have an expiration date.
The No. 2 U.S. wireless provider had earlier this week
pulled back its outlook for business services this year.
Shares of the company were up about 1 percent in after
market trade. They closed at $37.14 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)