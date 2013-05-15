May 15 AT&T Inc expects much better
results in its wireless business in the second quarter after a
weak start to the year, Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said
on Wednesday.
Last month, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider reported a net
loss of 69,000 cellphone subscribers in the first quarter,
sparking fears of a slowdown in the market.
But Stephenson said the poor start to the year was something
AT&T could improve on. "I don't think we executed very well in
the first quarter. It was a bit disappointing to me," he said at
an investor conference that was webcast. "You're going to see
the second quarter in mobility looking markedly better than the
first quarter."
However, he also said the company's services for business
customers were having a tough time due to economic factors such
as weak employment numbers.
"Businesses are not investing at a very significant pace,"
he said.
Stephenson said he was interested in expanding AT&T into
Europe but suggested this effort was unlikely to involve buying
a European telecommunications company.
Asked if there were acquisition opportunities in Europe, he
replied, "I don't know. It's a difficult place for that sort of
thing."