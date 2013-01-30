UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
NEW YORK Jan 30 AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that wireline workers failed to ratify a new four-year labor contract that would have covered about 20,000 of its employees in the U.S. Southwest.
The telephone company said it would continue to work with the Communications Workers of America union to reach an agreement. The current labor contract expires on April 6.
AT&T wireline employees represented by the CWA had ratified three-year contracts for the Midwest region and a three-year contract for the Southeast region, collectively covering about 40,000 workers.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016