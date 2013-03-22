BRIEF-Sotheby's says it has adopted rule 10b5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing shares of its common stock
March 22 AT&T Inc said the Communications Workers of America District 9 failed to ratify a three-year wireline contract with AT&T West.
The contract would have covered more than 17,000 wireline employees in California and Nevada, the telephone company said.
AT&T West had reached a tentative agreement with the union on Feb 20.
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces secondary public offering
* Bojangles’, Inc. Reports financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2016