NEW YORK Nov 30 AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile
USA's parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) have discussed forming
a joint venture that would pool the wireless operators' network
assets as an alternative if AT&T's proposed $39 billion plan to
buy T-Mobile USA fails, according to the Wall Street Journal.
However, the story, which cited unnamed people familiar
with the matter, said the talks were "not advanced" and were "a
plan the companies have on the back burner."
But since the companies are facing regulatory opposition to
the deal, it is a plan they are "likely to take a closer look
at," the people said, according to the report.
Both companies have said they will continue to fight to win
approval for the deal. The U.S. Department of Justice sued to
block the deal in August and that case is expected to be heard
in February.
AT&T last week said it would withdraw its application with
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval of the
deal so it could first focus on the Department of Justice
battle.
Representatives for AT&T and Deutsche Telekom were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Nicola Leske; Editing by Gary
Hill)