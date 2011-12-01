(Corrects spelling in headline)
* Journal says JV talks "not advanced"
* Experts question whether regulators would approve a JV
* If AT&T divests assets, DT may provide buyer financing
(Adds DT comment, source comments, expert comment)
NEW YORK, Nov 30 AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile
USA's parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) have discussed options
including forming a joint venture to pool the wireless
operators' network assets if AT&T's proposed $39 billion plan
to buy T-Mobile USA fails, the Wall Street Journal reported.
However, the story, which cited unnamed people familiar
with the matter, said the talks were "not advanced" and were "a
plan the companies have on the back burner."
But since the companies are facing regulatory opposition to
the deal, it is a plan they are "likely to take a closer look
at," the people said, according to the report.
AT&T representatives were not immediately available to
comment on the story. Deutsche Telekom spokesman Philipp
Kornstaedt said the German company was still completely focused
on winning approval for the proposed acquisition.
"There is no Plan B," he said, reiterating previous
comments from Deutsche Telekom. Representatives for AT&T were
not immediately available.
Whether or not a joint venture would be approved by
antitrust enforcers would depend on how such a venture is
structured, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"If they want to share networks, there are lot of ways to
do that without raising antitrust issues, but the devil is in
the details," said the source, declining to be further
identified.
In the event that the companies win approval for the deal
on condition that they divest some assets, Deutsche Telekom has
communicated to AT&T that it could provide "a few billion
dollars" of financing for a buyer of any related divestitures,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Some analysts have questioned whether AT&T will be able to
find a buyers for asset divestitures to please regulators.
[ID:nN1E7AS23K]
The Journal quoted sources as saying that AT&T is expected
to make an informal proposal to the U.S. Department of Justice
about divestitures in coming days.
The DOJ sued to block the deal in August due to concerns it
would harm competition and that case is due to go to trial in
February. AT&T last week said it would withdraw its deal
application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission so
it could first focus on the antitrust case.
Some antitrust experts were skeptical that a joint venture
by such gigantic competitors would be viewed by the Justice
Department as markedly different than a merger.
"It depends on what the specifics of the joint venture are.
If AT&T calls the shots, then there's a problem," said Robert
Doyle of the law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
"If the purpose of the joint venture is to somehow satisfy
capacity constraints, it's hard to think how it could be
structured to satisfy antitrust concerns," he added.
Some analysts have said however, that it could make sense
for the companies to work on a different type of deal such as a
network sharing agreement if their merger efforts fail.
[ID:nL5E7MO18Z]
(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Nicola Leske and Nadia Damouni in
New York, Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington DC; Editing by Gary
Hill and Tim Dobbyn)