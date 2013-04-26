NEW YORK, April 26 AT&T Inc will kick off
its home security and monitoring service in 15 U.S. markets on
Friday, seeking to develop revenue streams beyond cellphone
services.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider expects its Digital
Life service to eventually bring in $1 billion in annual
revenue.
While AT&T, which reported first quarter revenue of $31.4
billion, still sells a lot of smartphones, growth in this sector
is slowing for operators and AT&T posted a net loss of phone
subscribers in the first quarter. Cable rival Comcast Corp
is also offering home security services in an effort
to broaden revenues.
After its initial launch in cities including Atlanta,
Chicago, Dallas, Denver and San Francisco, AT&T said it will
bring the service to as many as 50 U.S. markets by the end of
2013.
For AT&T's most basic home security service, it will charge
$29.99 a month and an additional $149.99 fee for equipment and
its installation. Comcast's lowest listed price for its security
service is $39.95 per month.
Additional options include motion sensors, smoke sensors,
live video streaming from the house, water leak detection and
remote control of appliances, lights, doors and thermostats.