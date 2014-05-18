NEW YORK, May 18 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to sell itself to AT&T for $48.5 billion in the second mega-deal to shake up the U.S. television landscape this year. Here's a look at both companies, with a focus on which of their services may be combined in the deal. AT&T * Market capitalization of $189 billion * 5.7 million U-Verse television customers * 4.1 million U-Verse voice connections * 11 million U-Verse high-speed internet connections * Broadband, voice and TV services as part of U-Verse are in 129 markets across 22 states * 116 million wireless subscribers in all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands *Voice coverage in 225 countries and data roaming in 2010 countries * AT&T also offers home security services, remote home equipment control and advanced IP and networking DirecTV *Market capitalization of $43.42 billion *20.27 million U.S. video subscribers as of March 31 *18.08 million Latin American video subscribers (including Sky Mexico) *DirecTV Latin America owns approximately 93 percent of Sky Brasil, 41 percent of Sky Mexico and 100 percent of PanAmericana, which provides services in Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Puerto Rico *Sells television service nationally in the United States *Acquired small U.S. home security company Lifeshield in 2013 *Owns regional sports networks in Pittsburgh, Denver and the U.S. Pacific Northwest (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Marina Lopes; Editing by Eric Walsh)