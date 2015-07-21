(Adds Wheeler statement, Justice Department approval, AT&T
comment, condition details, Charter merger)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 21 AT&T Inc is close to
wrapping up its deal to buy DirecTV as U.S. telecom and
antitrust regulators signaled a green light for the $48.5
billion merger that would create the country's largest pay-TV
company.
The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler
on Tuesday recommended that the five-member commission vote to
approve the merger, and the Justice Department said the deal did
not pose a significant risk to competition.
AT&T and the FCC have spent recent weeks negotiating the
conditions of the deal that combines the No. 2 wireless carrier
with the largest satellite-TV provider, giving DirecTV a
broadband product and AT&T new avenues of growth beyond the
maturing wireless service. The deal was announced in May 2014.
The proposed approval includes a requirement that AT&T build
out high-speed Internet connections to 12.5 million customer
locations and share with the FCC all traffic exchange agreements
it strikes with content and web transit companies.
AT&T would also pledge to count its affiliated video
services toward any data caps on fixed broadband connections,
according to the proposed conditions.
In a first for the FCC, Wheeler is also seeking to set up an
independent officer to help ensure AT&T complies with the
conditions in the long run.
Wheeler's outlined conditions mark an end of negotiations
between the company and the agency as the FCC sought to make
sure that the merger serves the public interest.
The Justice Department ensures that mergers comply with
antitrust law.
Video companies Netflix Inc and Dish Network Corp
, traffic company Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
and others had pushed for limitations to AT&T's power
to slow down or charge fees for the web traffic traveling
through its networks, as well as protections for rival video
services.
"The commitments that the proposed FCC order includes, if
adopted, will provide significant benefits to millions of
subscribers," Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer said in a
statement.
AT&T welcomed the Justice Department's completion of the
review and said it was looking forward to the FCC approval to
begin providing consumers "the benefits of this combination."
The company had earlier committed to expand access to
broadband service in rural areas and to offer standalone
Internet service at speeds of at least 6 Megabits per second to
ensure consumers can access rival video services online.
The success of the merger in passing regulatory muster is in
sharp contrast to the recently derailed rival mega-merger
between cable and Internet providers Comcast Corp and
Time Warner Cable Inc.
That deal was rejected in April largely over the combined
companies' reach into the broadband market.
Comcast's smaller competitor Charter Communications Inc
has bid $56 billion for Time Warner Cable.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Malathi
Nayak in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bernard Orr)