BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission told AT&T Inc it has "serious concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a month and demanded answers by Nov. 21.
The FCC wireless telecommunications bureau told AT&T in a letter reviewed Thursday by Reuters that AT&T's DirecTV service "may obstruct competition and harm consumers" because it could be too expensive for rivals not affiliated with AT&T to sponsor data programs to compete. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders