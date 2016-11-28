BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
NEW YORK Nov 28 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. TV provider, took the wraps off its new DirecTV Now streaming service on Monday, making a foray into the new and crowded online video service market and hoping to win subscribers who shun pay-television subscriptions.
The company said it will offer three new streaming services - DirecTV Now, Freeview and Fullscreen starting Nov 30. DirecTV Now pricing bundles will range from over 60 channels for $35 per month to over 120 channels for $70 a month in introductory offer, AT&T said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.