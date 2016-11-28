NEW YORK Nov 28 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. TV provider, took the wraps off its new DirecTV Now streaming service on Monday, making a foray into the new and crowded online video service market and hoping to win subscribers who shun pay-television subscriptions.

The company said it will offer three new streaming services - DirecTV Now, Freeview and Fullscreen starting Nov 30. DirecTV Now pricing bundles will range from over 60 channels for $35 per month to over 120 channels for $70 a month in introductory offer, AT&T said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Diane Craft)