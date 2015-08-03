Aug 3 The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said it will bundle its wireless service with DirecTV's pay-TV offerings after the $48.5 billion deal was approved last month.

The company and the biggest satellite-TV provider DirecTV became the country's largest pay-TV company, completing their merger after receiving final regulatory approval.

The combination with DirecTV was aimed at beefing up Dallas-based AT&T's packages of cellular, broadband, TV and fixed-line phone services.

In an offer starting on Aug. 10, AT&T will provide HD and DVR service for up to four TV receivers, unlimited talk and text for four wireless lines, and 10GB of wireless data.

The newly expanded AT&T leapfrogs the biggest U.S. cable company Comcast Corp Corp.

The company said it would serve more than 55 million customers in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, making it the world's biggest pay-TV company. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)