NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 AT&T Inc is
selling some data centers worth about $2 billion as it continues
its streak of asset sales, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S wireless provider, has been exploring
options to pay down its debt and raise funds for investments in
recent months. The company declined to comment.
The three sources requested anonymity because the matter is
not public.
AT&T and its rival Verizon have been selling non-core assets
in recent months. Verizon is close to announcing divestitures of
wireless towers and wireline markets worth $10 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
AT&T hired a financial adviser to assist in the sale.
Following spectrum investments and pending acquisitions,
AT&T's debt ratio may rise in the near term, the company said
last week after spending close to half of the total bids in the
record-setting $44.9 billion spectrum sale that concluded last
week.
AT&T emerged the top bidder in the AWS-3 spectrum auction by
bagging 251 licenses worth $18.2 billion.
The company has also been investing to expand its footprint
in Mexico to grow its business, as the U.S. wireless market
reaches saturation. It said last month it would buy bankrupt NII
Holdings Inc's wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion.
AT&T also sold its wireline operations in Connecticut to
regional telephone operator Frontier Communications for $2
billion in late 2013 to raise cash for network upgrades.
In 2013, AT&T completed a $4.85 billion sale of some of its
towers to tower operator Crown Castle and preserved
its right to lease and operate them for about 28 years.
The Wall Street Journal first reported AT&T's plans to sell
its data centers on Monday.
