NEW YORK Jan 24 AT&T Inc posted a
quarterly loss as it shouldered charges related to its pension
and superstorm Sandy but it added more subscribers than several
analysts had expected.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider said it added 780,000
subscribers in the quarter compared with the average expectation
for 699,200 from 10 analysts. Most estimates were 700,000 or
higher but the lowest was 475,000.
AT&T's fourth quarter loss was $3.86 billion or 68 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $6.68 billion or $1.12 per share
in the year-ago quarter when it took big charges including the
break-up fee for its failed purchase of T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche
Telekom unit.
Revenue rose to $32.58 billion from $32.5 billion and
compared with Wall Street expectations for $32.2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.