UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Oct 23 AT&T Inc on Wednesday posted quarterly revenue that was slightly below Wall Street expectations, but net income rose 4.9 percent.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider had a third-quarter profit of $3.81 billion, or 72 cents, per share compared with $3.63 billion, or 63 cents, per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $32.16 billion from $31.46 billion and compared with Wall Street expectations for $32.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.