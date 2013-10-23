By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Oct 23 AT&T Inc posted net
income that was a penny ahead of Wall Street expectations on
Wednesday on wireless profit margins that were better than some
analysts expected.
While revenue was slightly behind analyst estimates,
investors kept the shares steady in late trading because the
results were roughly in line with expectations.
"Their revenue and profitability were close to in line with
expectations, but in the bigger picture AT&T is struggling to
grow," said MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett, who cited
wireless service revenue growth of 3.7 percent, down from 4.4
percent in the year-ago quarter.
In order to continue growth, AT&T has said it would consider
making acquisitions in Europe, despite misgivings from some
investors, but it declined to give an update on this
consideration on Wednesday.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider reported
363,000 net postpaid subscriber additions in the quarter, which
was better than its year-ago growth and slightly ahead of
expectations from eight analysts for over 344,000.
But customer additions were well behind bigger rival Verizon
Wireless , which reported 927,000 new customers in
the quarter on Oct 17.
Moffett said AT&T is losing market share to Verizon and its
much smaller rival T-Mobile US, which has been
aggressively marketing its services to AT&T customers.
Chief Financial officer John Stephens said AT&T was seeing
some competitive pressure as price-sensitive customers with
older phones left for rival services, but he noted that many
basic phone customers have switched to AT&T smartphones.
AT&T reported a third-quarter profit of $3.81 billion, or 72
cents, per share compared with $3.63 billion, or 63 cents, per
share in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding unusual items, the company earned 66 cents per
share in the third quarter compared with analyst estimates of 65
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's wireless service margin was 42 percent
compared with a UBS estimate of 41.3 percent.
Stephens told analysts on a conference call the margin
strength was partly because an increase in usage of AT&T's newer
high-speed wireless network was making that business more cost
efficient. The company also cited a change to its smartphone
upgrade policy and the sale of high margin tablet computers.
He noted that smartphone sales, which often drive up costs,
were restricted by handset supply constraints. Stephens did not
give details, but Verizon Wireless said last week it had a
significant shortage of Apple Inc iPhones in the
quarter.
Revenue rose to $32.16 billion from $31.46 billion but was
slightly behind Wall Street expectations for $32.19 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T shares were largely unchanged in late trading after
closing at $35.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.