July 24 AT&T Inc posted an increase in quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday as its wireless subscriber growth was better than expected.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, added 320,000 contract customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for about 233,000 from six analysts contacted by Reuters.

AT&T posted a second-quarter profit of $3.90 billion, or 66 cents per share, compared with $3.59 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $31.6 billion from $31.5 billion but fell a little short of analyst expectations for $31.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter AT&T sold 53 percent of its telephone directory business to Cerberus for $750 million in cash. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)