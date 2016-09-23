WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said Friday that AT&T Inc has
agreed to pay a $450,000 fine for unauthorized operations of
fixed wireless stations and will not engage in repeat behavior,
resolving a lengthy government investigation.
Over a four-year-period, AT&T operated many point-to-point
microwave stations throughout the United States at variance with
its licenses, the FCC said. Wireless stations are used by phone
companies to connect calls and television signals directly
between towers in areas that cannot be connected using standard
wireline or fiber optic cable because of cost or terrain.
