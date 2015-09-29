Sept 29 AT&T Inc said it expects to report more than 2 million net subscriber additions for the third quarter, with gains in every category including postpaid and prepaid.

The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier also said it expects to report positive U.S. net subscriber additions for the recently acquired DirecTV. (1.usa.gov/1Reqt6i)

The company will report third-quarter results on Oct. 22. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)