March 10 AT&T Inc said it expected to take a charge of about $130 million in the current quarter related to the voluntary retirement of nearly 3,000 employees by March 31.

AT&T also expects pressure on its margins in the quarter, partly due to the adoption of the Mobile Share Value plans, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)