BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 AT&T Inc and the Chernin Group are close to buying a majority slice of Fullscreen, in a deal that will value the popular YouTube video network at $200 million to $300 million, tech blog Re/code cited sources familiar with the target company as saying.
Otter Media, a joint venture between the telecom carrier and the media investment group, is finalizing a deal with Fullscreen, which has been courted by prospective buyers in past months, the blog reported on Wednesday.
Under the deal now being hammered out, Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos, the ex-YouTube executive who started the company, will continue to run the video network and will retain a stake in the company, it said.
AT&T could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; editing by Matthew Lewis)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.