BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Ltd announce new distribution agreement
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand
May 13 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless company, said it would offer the Hulu subscription streaming service to its customers through its websites and mobile apps beginning later this year.
The companies also are considering bringing a Hulu app to TV, AT&T said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid