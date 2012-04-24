April 24 AT&T Inc reported a higher
quarterly profit, driven by a more than 27 percent rise in
wireless margins.
Net attributable income rose to $3.6 billion, or 60 cents
per share, from $3.4 billion, or 57 cents per share in the
year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue rose nearly 2 percent to
$31.8 billion.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider added 187,000 subscribers in
the quarter, compared with expectations for 193,000 from six
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Its bigger rival, Verizon Wireless, reported 501,000 net
additions last week.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)