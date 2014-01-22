BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 AT&T Inc said it expects to record a non-cash, pre-tax gain of about $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter from its pensions and post-employment benefit plans.
The gain will not affect the company's operating results or margins, it said in a regulatory filing. ()
It also said it expects to record a charge of about $500 million related to employee termination and other employee-related charges.
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016