Oct 7 AT&T (T.N) said on Friday it has seen "extraordinary demand" for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest iPhone with over 200,000 pre-orders in the first 12 hours.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 4S, which was unveiled on Tuesday, started Oct. 7. The latest smartphone from Apple left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of last year's device, at a time of heightened competition from rival smartphone makers. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)