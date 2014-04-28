(New throughout, adds comment from AT&T)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, April 28 AT&T Inc and Honeywell
International Inc are teaming up to offer high-speed,
in-flight Internet in the United States, the companies said on
Monday, challenging industry leader Gogo Inc.
GoGo shares fell 14 percent in after-hours trading following
the announcement of the new service, expected by late 2015. It
will use an AT&T 4G LTE network and Honeywell systems and
hardware to supply broadband service to business, commercial and
general aviation passengers, as well as to airlines seeking more
connectivity onboard planes.
Honeywell said the deal could provide it with $1 billion in
revenue over the next decade. AT&T declined to estimate
potential revenue from the agreement.
The two companies have signed a letter of intent and expect
to sign a formal contract shortly, Honeywell said.
Gogo Inc currently provides similar cellular
network-based technology, known as air-to-ground, that is in use
on about 80 percent of wired commercial aircraft in the United
States, including Delta Air Lines and the newly merged
American Airlines.
After Gogo shares fell sharply, Chief Executive Mike Small
said in an interview: "I think it went the wrong direction." He
noted that Gogo pioneered the air-to-ground system over the last
20 years.
"We have a great business and everybody wants in," he said.
GoGo recently announced a satellite-based system that offers
connectivity over water and uses a dual antenna capable of
providing speeds of up to 70 megabits per second, compared with
its current air-to-ground service speed of 9.8 mbps in the U.S.
Honeywell said the AT&T system would have greater speed and
bandwidth than existing systems, but did not provide approximate
data speeds for the 4G system.
AT&T said the airborne WiFi fits its strategy of adding
connectivity to a wide range of applications, from cars to
automation in homes. The company has about 116 million
subscribers in the United States.
The AT&T-Honeywell deal comes as a number of in-flight
internet options are being rolled out, many based on Ka band or
Ku band satellite spectrum. The systems promise faster speeds
and wider application, at lower cost. But they also have made it
difficult for airlines to choose among competing technologies,
and the cost of equipping a fleet can cost hundreds of millions
of dollars.
Better connectivity would allow more communication with
pilots and crew members and the plane's diagnostic systems,
providing real-time weather tracking, and status reports on
aircraft parts. With improved and less costly connectivity, a
plane could send more alerts about parts that might be close to
failure, enabling ground crews to have spares ready when the
aircraft lands.
Greater connectivity also would help in tracking jets, That
is a priority as the search continues for Malaysia Airlines
flight MH370, which vanished from radar screens on March 8 with
239 people aboard. The wreckage has still not been located.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David
Gregorio)