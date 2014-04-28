(Repeats for additional subscribers)
SEATTLE, April 28 AT&T Inc and Honeywell
International Inc said on Monday that they have agreed
to launch a high-speed 4G LTE-based in-flight connectivity
service for airlines and passengers in commercial, business and
general aviation in the U.S.
The system would use air-to-ground cell technology, drawing
on AT&T's network and using Honeywell technology on the
aircraft, officials from Honeywell said in an interview.
Gogo Inc currently provides an air-to-ground
technology that is available on about 80 percent of wired
commercial aircraft in the U.S.
Honeywell said the AT&T system would have greater speed and
bandwidth than do existing systems and would begin operating in
2015 in the United States.
Gogo shares fell 14 percent in after-market trading,
following the announcement.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)