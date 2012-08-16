BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Aug 16 AT&T Inc said some business customers temporarily lost internet access because its network was targeted by unknown attackers on Wednesday.
Company spokesman Mark Siegel said that domain name system, or DNS, servers that direct traffic for AT&T customers were targeted at two locations by a distributed denial of service attack.
In such attacks perpetrators target a server with a lot of requests at the same time, making it unavailable to users.
The issue has now been resolved, he said.
