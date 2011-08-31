LOS ANGELES Aug 31 Telecommunications giant
AT&T Inc (T.N), whose proposed buy of T-Mobile USA is under
scrutiny by U.S. regulators, promised to bring 5,000 wireless
call-center jobs back to the United States if the deal wins
approval.
The company has not decided where in the United States the
positions will be located, AT&T said in a statement. The jobs
are currently outsourced to other countries. The new U.S.
employees will be eligible to join the company's unionized
workforce.
AT&T also said the merger will not cause any job losses for
U.S.-based wireless call-center employees of T-Mobile USA or
AT&T who are on the payroll when the merger closes.
Currently, AT&T and T-Mobile have a combined total of
25,000 U.S.-based wireless call-center employees. The company
would not comment on how many employees would remain overseas
after the 5,000 jobs move back to the United States.
The Federal Communications Commission and the Justice
Department are reviewing the proposed $39 billion purchase by
AT&T of smaller rival T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom
AG (DTEGn.DE). [ID:nN1E77P14B]
If approved as proposed, the merger would concentrate 80
percent of the U.S. wireless market in AT&T/T-Mobile and
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications Inc
(VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
AT&T has said the deal would allow it to quickly add
capacity to meet growing demand for high-speed wireless
service. Rivals such as Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) say the
combination would hurt competition, while public interest
groups have argued it would lead to higher prices.
