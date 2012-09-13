Sept 13 AT&T Inc said its wireless unit reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) on healthcare and other benefits covering over 40,000 members of the union nationwide.

The proposed four-year agreement will take effect from Jan. 1, 2013 after ratification, the company said in a statement.

The telecom carrier, which has a total workforce of 252,330, has been in negotiations with labor unions for months to cut costs in its landline business, which has declined rapidly in recent years.

AT&T, which is still in negotiations with the CWA for several labor contracts, said the new agreement will result in modest increases to employee costs over.