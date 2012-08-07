Aug 7 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. mobile
service provider, has reached tentative labor contract
agreements with the union in the Southeast region covering
billing and utility operations.
The agreements have been submitted to the Communications
Workers of America and cover more than 22,000 wireline
employees.
The company said that the three-year agreements include wage
increases in each year and modest pension increases.
The company is engaged in tough labor negotiations to reduce
costs and mitigate the decline in its traditional home
business.
AT&T continues to seek agreements in the East and West
regions, where wireline contracts expired April 7.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)