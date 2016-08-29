PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Aug 29 An appeals court in California on Monday dismissed the U.S. government's lawsuit accusing AT&T Inc of reducing Internet speeds for customers whose data use exceeded certain levels even though they had bought unlimited plans.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it reversed the district court's denial of AT&T's motion to dismiss the "data-throttling" lawsuit.
The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T in October 2014, saying the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier's throttling of Internet feeds was deceptive. In some cases, data speeds were slowed by nearly 90 percent, the lawsuit said.
Neither the FTC nor AT&T immediately replied to requests for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian stock markets and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad and added to global fears of increasingly unpredictable U.S. policies.