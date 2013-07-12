Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
July 12 AT&T Inc said it would buy wireless service provider Leap Wireless International Inc for $1.19 billion in cash.
AT&T will offer $15 per Leap share, a premium of 88 percent to Leap's Friday closing price of $7.98.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.