MEXICO CITY Jan 16 AT&T said on Friday it had appointed company veteran F. Thaddeus Arroyo as the chief executive of Iusacell, Mexico's No.3 wireless carrier which it recently bought.

Arroyo, who the company said has been with AT&T for 19 years, was previously president of the technology department and before that Chief Information Officer.

AT&T agreed to buy Mexico's Iusacell for $1.7 billion in November as it seeks to grab a slice of a market with lower cellular penetration than the United States and faster potential growth. (Reporting by Christine Murray)