NEW YORK Oct 11 AT&T Inc plans to only sell its new customers Mobile Share plans, which involve higher data fees but allow subscribers to share their data allowance among multiple devices.

The No. 2 U.S. mobile operator said on Friday that the elimination of its older plans for new customers would take effect on Oct 25. It said it was streamlining its offerings because the data-share plans are its most popular.

Existing customers can keep their current plans even when they are upgrading to a new device, AT&T said .