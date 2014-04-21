By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK, April 21
it expects to expand its ultra-fast fiber network and TV
services to up to 21 U.S. cities, including Chicago and Atlanta.
AT&T, which is fighting rivals such as Google Inc
as well as cable companies with its fiber-based product, is
considering providing broadband Internet speeds of up to 1
gigabit per second and its U-verse television service in cities,
including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
Before the company can enter these markets, it must make
agreements with local leaders in each city.
The services are currently available in Austin, Texas and
some surrounding communities, and will be rolled out in parts of
Dallas this summer, the company said.
AT&T also said it may consider expanding its reach to 100
cities eventually.
Earlier this month, AT&T announced it was in discussions
with North Carolina Next Generation Network to bring U-verse
with high-speed internet to North Carolina.
U-verse launched in 2006 and currently has 10.7 million
combined Internet and TV customers.
(With additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)