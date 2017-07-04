July 3 AT&T customers in central Indiana
including Indianapolis experienced service outages on Monday,
the company said on social media.
It was not clear how many customers were effected or what
caused the outages. The company did not respond to a request
from Reuters for comment.
"There is an outage in Indianapolis that is effecting your
service. We're sorry for the inconvenience. It is being worked
on," the company said.
According to Downdetector.com, reports of AT&T outages began
at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Some 42 percent of the reports involved no
internet service and 36 percent involved no phone service, the
online service that tracks cell and internet outages reported.
"We apologize but there is currently a large outage in your
area! Our techs are working diligently to get issues resolved!,"
AT&T told a customer in Indiana on Monday evening.
AT&T customers also reported experiencing service issues in
San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and several
metropolitan areas along the East Coast, a map on
Downdetector.com showed.
