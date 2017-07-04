(Updates with cause of service outage in paragraphs 1-3)
July 3 AT&T customers in central Indiana
including Indianapolis experienced service outages on Monday and
into Tuesday morning after a fiber wire was cut, the company
said.
Customers in Brownsburg and Danville, communities west of
Indianapolis, were experiencing issues with wireless and
wireline services, the company told Reuters in a Twitter message
early on Tuesday.
The service interruptions were caused by a third party who
cut a fiber wire, the company said.
"Technicians are on site and working as quickly as possible
to resolve the issue," the company added.
According to Downdetector.com, reports of AT&T outages began
at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday. Some 42 percent of the reports
involved no internet service and 36 percent involved no phone
service, the online service that tracks cell and internet
outages reported.
"We apologize but there is currently a large outage in your
area! Our techs are working diligently to get issues resolved!,"
AT&T told a customer in Indiana on Monday evening.
AT&T customers also reported experiencing service issues in
San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and several
metropolitan areas along the East Coast, a map on
Downdetector.com showed.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)