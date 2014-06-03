BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
June 3 AT&T Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for a second time, citing strong growth in its wireless business.
The No. 2 U.S. telecom services provider said on Tuesday it now expects full-year revenue to increase 5 percent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 percent.
Net subscriber additions to the company's wireless services are expected to exceed 800,000 in the second quarter, it said.
AT&T reaffirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted profit, margins, capital expenditure and free cash flow.
The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, said it expects to report sales of about 3.2 million AT&T Next smartphones in the current quarter.
AT&T shares were down 0.4 percent at $35.29 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.