June 3 AT&T Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for a second time, citing strong growth in its wireless business.

The No. 2 U.S. telecom services provider said on Tuesday it now expects full-year revenue to increase 5 percent, compared with its prior forecast of 4 percent.

Net subscriber additions to the company's wireless services are expected to exceed 800,000 in the second quarter, it said.

AT&T reaffirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted profit, margins, capital expenditure and free cash flow.

The company, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, said it expects to report sales of about 3.2 million AT&T Next smartphones in the current quarter.

AT&T shares were down 0.4 percent at $35.29 in trading before the bell.