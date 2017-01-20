BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
The loss is related to the annual remeasurement of pension and post-employment for benefit plans, AT&T said in a regulatory filing on Friday. bit.ly/2jGHZbV
AT&T is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.