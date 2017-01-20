Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The loss is related to the annual remeasurement of pension and post-employment for benefit plans, AT&T said in a regulatory filing on Friday. bit.ly/2jGHZbV

AT&T is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)