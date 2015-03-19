By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 AT&T Inc was too late
to appeal a $40 million loss in a patent infringement case
because its lawyers did not read key rulings in time, a federal
appeals court said on Thursday.
AT&T, which was represented by a team of lawyers from the
law firm Sidley Austin, failed to file its notice of appeal
within the requisite 30 days after a judge from a federal court
in San Antonio denied several of the company's post-trial
motions, according to a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit.
The case began in 2009 when a Colorado company, Two-Way
Media Llc, accused Dallas-based AT&T of infringing several
Internet media streaming patents. A jury in 2013 found AT&T
infringed two of the patents and awarded $27.5 million in
damages, to which U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia added
interest, according to court filings.
In October 2013, AT&T filed motions asking Garcia to
overturn the verdict, which Garcia denied the next month. The
court posted the denials on its docket, but with labels that
omitted the actual substance of the rulings.
Attorneys on both sides received emailed notices of the
court filings with those labels. The labels were updated with
descriptions of the underlying orders a few days later, but no
new notices were sent to attorneys.
The Sidley Austin lawyers did not discover the November
orders until 51 days later, in January, after the appeal period
had expired. The company tried to extend or reopen the appeal
period, but Garcia denied the request.
Garcia said it was "troublesome" that none of the 18 lawyers
and assistants who received the electronic notices "bothered to
read the orders issued by the court." He admonished the
attorneys for relying only on emailed notifications.
AT&T appealed, with Sidley Austin partner Carter Phillips
arguing it was improperly notified of the orders. The Federal
Circuit on Thursday said Garcia did not abuse his discretion in
denying the extension because even no notice would not justify
an extension.
Sidley Austin did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. AT&T declined to comment, while representatives for
Two-Way Media could not be reached.
The case is Two-Way Media Llc v AT&T, Inc et al, No.
14-1302, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Cynthia Osterman)