Oct 19 AT&T said on Friday it will contribute a
stake in its wireless business to the company's pension plan
worth $9.5 billion in an effort to secure the fund, according to
a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
AT&T filed for approval for the proposal with the U.S.
Department of Labor on Thursday. It said the move would not
significantly affect company earnings.
AT&T's pension plan was underfunded by about $10.2 billion
at the end of 2011, a company spokeswoman said.
"We're making this contribution, which is many times above
our estimated required funding for 2013, at a time when many
companies have eliminated their pensions," the spokeswoman said.
The proposal comes after rival Verizon Communications Inc
said on Wednesday that it will transfer $7.5 billion in
pension obligations to insurer Prudential, removing a
quarter of its long-term employee retirement burden with a
single upfront payment.
The move follows a similar deal that General Motors Co
did with Prudential earlier this year.