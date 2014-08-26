BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
WASHINGTON Aug 26 AT&T is merging its wireless and business divisions into a single unit led by Ralph de la Vega, former chief executive of the company's wireless sector, a spokesman for AT&T said on Tuesday.
Glenn Lurie, who headed AT&T's emerging enterprises and partnerships unit has been promoted to chief executive officer of AT&T's wireless segment, Brad Burns, spokesman for AT&T told Reuters in an email.
Business-related customers currently represent more than 50 percent of the company's mobile revenues. (Reporting by Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor dramatically expanded a corruption probe into the country's political establishment on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in explosive plea bargain testimony.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.