WASHINGTON Aug 26 AT&T is merging its wireless and business divisions into a single unit led by Ralph de la Vega, former chief executive of the company's wireless sector, a spokesman for AT&T said on Tuesday.

Glenn Lurie, who headed AT&T's emerging enterprises and partnerships unit has been promoted to chief executive officer of AT&T's wireless segment, Brad Burns, spokesman for AT&T told Reuters in an email.

Business-related customers currently represent more than 50 percent of the company's mobile revenues. (Reporting by Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)