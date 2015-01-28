(Adds executive and analysts quote and background)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 AT&T Inc on Tuesday
posted a quarterly net loss that was slightly slimmer than Wall
Street expected, as its mobile device deals attracted more
customers, but its users switched to other networks at a higher
rate.
AT&T shares rose about 2 percent in after-hours trading
after closing at $32.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier posted a net loss
of $4 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter,
compared with net income $6.9 billion, or $1.31 per share, a
year ago. The loss was partly the result of $10 billion in
charges related to pension and retiree benefit plans that it had
announced this month.
Excluding items, AT&T earned 55 cents per share, beating
analysts' forecasts by a penny.
The company said postpaid churn, or the rate of customer
defections, rose to 1.22 percent and average revenue per phone
user declined 10.7 percent from a year earlier.
While postpaid churn had risen since last year, it was
comparable to 2012, AT&T executives told analysts on an earnings
call. Both 2012 and 2014 saw the launch of numbered Apple
phones, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6, they added.
Faced with intense competition and promotional activity,
wireless carriers have moved from two-year contract plans to
equipment financing plans, which reduce service fees and
eliminate subsidies for devices.
"Equipment sales were 13 percent better than consensus but
service revenues which is really their real business were 2.7
percent light in wireless," Craig Moffett, an analyst at
MoffettNathanson said.
Such no-subsidy plans along with aggressive price cuts to
tackle competition from rivals including T-Mobile and
Sprint have squeezed margins. AT&T's wireless profit
margins, excluding certain items, narrowed to 36.7 percent from
42 percent a year earlier.
As the U.S. wireless market reaches saturation, the company
has been expanding its footprint in Mexico. It said on Monday it
would buy bankrupt NII Holdings Inc's wireless
business in Mexico for $1.875 billion.
AT&T is awaiting regulatory approval for its proposal to buy
satellite TV company DirecTV for $48.5 million. It expects the
deal to close later this year.
In 2015, AT&T expects margin expansion along with adjusted
earnings growth in "the low single-digit range." It said it had
added more than 2 million new wireless customers and 854,000
contract subscribers in the quarter.
Revenue rose to $34.4 billion from $33.16 billion a year
earlier. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected $34.27
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)