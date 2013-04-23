NEW YORK, April 23 AT&T Inc posted a
decline in first-quarter revenue but added more wireless
subscribers than expected, driven by sales of tablet computers
with cellular connections.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service added 296,000 subscribers in
the quarter compared with Wall Street expectations for just over
195,000, according to six analysts contacted by Reuters.
Its profit rose to $3.7 billion, or 67 cents per share, from
$3.58 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell to $31.36 billion from $31.82 billion in the
year-ago quarter before it sold its telephone directory
business. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $31.74
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.