NEW YORK, April 23 AT&T Inc reported
weaker than expected quarterly revenue as its wireless
subscriber growth for the first quarter was driven by tablet
computer users who pay lower fees than cellphone customers.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service said it added 296,000
subscribers in the quarter compared with Wall Street
expectations for just over 195,000, according to six analysts
contacted by Reuters.
This included a net addition of 365,000 subscribers using
tablet computers, implying a net loss of 69,000 higher-value
phone subscribers. As a result Nomura analyst Michael McCormack
said that AT&T's 0.9 percent growth in average monthly revenue
per user (ARPU) missed his expectation for 1.9 percent growth.
"The concern's going to be how we should be thinking about
ARPU going forward," said McCormack who expects a revenue growth
slowdown across the industry as most consumers already have
smartphones so operators have to look for growth elsewhere.
Revenue fell to $31.36 billion from $31.82 billion in the
year-ago quarter before it sold its telephone directory
business. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $31.74
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While AT&T's wireless profitability was better than analysts
expected, McCormack said its 29.5 percent profit margin for its
wireline business was well below his expectation for 30.4
percent.
AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens told analysts on
a conference call that the wireline business was hurt by weak
demand from business customers which are slowing spending due to
concerns about the economy.
"The economy continues to be the issue," Stephens said.
AT&T's profit rose to $3.7 billion, or 67 cents per share,
from $3.58 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago
quarter.
It reported a wireless service margin of 43.2 percent based
on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
up from 42.3 percent in the year-ago quarter and beating the six
analysts' expectations for 42.3 percent.
AT&T shares fell 2 percent to $38.15 in after-hours trade
from their $39 close in the regular New York Stock Exchange
session.