By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, April 22 AT&T Inc on Tuesday raised
its forecast for full-year revenue growth to reflect its
acquisition of LEAP wireless in March and the popularity of a
new handset pricing model that charges customers for devices
separately from their wireless plans.
Like other carriers, AT&T is seeking growth in a
nearly saturated environment, making strategies such as
alternate pricing plans more crucial to attract customers.
The company raised its forecast for full-year revenue growth
to at least 4 percent from 3 percent.
A higher-than-expected 35 percent of wireless customers
transferred to NEXT, its new pricing plan, boosting quarterly
revenue 3.6 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
"We are very pleased with the take rates," John Stephens,
AT&T's chief financial officer, said of NEXT in a conference
call following the earnings release. "I believe the 35 percent
will become a new standard."
AT&T added 625,000 postpaid net wireless subscribers in the
quarter, the company's strongest post-paid growth in the first
quarter in five years, blowing past Jefferies Equity Research
expectations of 173,000.
Yet the growth in subscribers was somewhat offset by weak
service revenue growth as customers who moved off of the
traditional device subsidization model were eligible for Mobile
Share, a plan that includes unlimited talk and text and allows
for shared data in up to 10 devices.
Mobile share accounts tripled year-over-year and reached 11.3
million customers with an average of three devices per account,
which lowered revenue per user. Despite the increase in
subscribers, phone-only average revenue per user increased only
0.4 percent per year compared with the year-earlier quarter.
"They did not expect this large of an uptake," said Kevin
Smithen, a managing director at Macquarie Securities Group in
New York.
"Though they saved a lot of money on the NEXT plan by
lowering the expenses of subsidies, the service revenue came in
light because they have re-priced 11 million subscribers at a
lower average revenue per user."
In response to growing competition from smaller rivals such
as fourth-ranked T-Mobile US Inc, AT&T introduced its
NEXT pricing plan in July 2013, eliminating down payments for
devices and instead allowing customers to pay in installments.
The company previously paid heavy upfront subsidies to phone
makers in order to offer customers device discounts and tie them
into two-year contracts. It then recouped the cost of the phone
over the span of the contract through its service fees.
Under NEXT, AT&T unbundles the cost of the device from
customer's wireless plan. It can then achieve a limited-term
boost to revenue by booking device purchases upfront as
immediate revenue, despite the fact customers continue paying
in installments over the duration of their contract period.
The company maintained its estimate of free cash flow for
2014 in the $11 billion range and capital expenditures in the
$21 billion range, easing analysts' worries that NEXT could tie
up capital in financing installment plans.
"The uptake of the NEXT program should have a positive
impact on the profitability of the company. They came in fine on
cash flow this quarter, with a bit of a working capital swing,
but they are maintaining their full-year guidance and I find
that to be pretty constructive," Jefferies analyst Michael
McCormack said.
Earnings were also boosted by AT&T's acquisition of Cricket
Communications Inc's LEAP wireless, which brought in
$3 billion in new spectrum, key to supporting increasing demand
for wireless data services, Stephens said.
AT&T expects about $1.2 billion of integration costs in the
next two years and $0.05 earnings per share dilution in 2014.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, earned $3.65 billion,
or 70 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $3.70
billion, or 67 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Excluding
items, earnings totaled 71 cents a share, beating Wall Street's
expectations by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $32.48 billion compared with Wall Street's view
of $32.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AT&T shares fell to $35.51 in late trading after closing at
$36.29 in the regular New York Stock Exchange session.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Nick
Zieminski and Andre Grenon)