(Adds quotes from analyst and CFO)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Oct 22 AT&T Inc on Wednesday
reported a rise in quarterly revenue, but the increase was less
than Wall Street expected as a wave of subscribers plugged into
the network using pre-purchased devices.
The company cut its outlook for consolidated revenue growth
for 2014 to 3-4 percent from 5 percent.
AT&T's option allowing customers to bring their own devices
has become popular this year, and analysts have worried the
program may lead to less customer loyalty and a glut of phones
in the market.
"People look at this and say, 'Oh, I can do with my phone a
little bit longer," said Roger Entner, analyst at Recon
Analytics in Boston. "It will depress demand for new handsets
and puts all the devices in the market longer, which slows down
the whole innovation process."
AT&T said more than 400,000 subscribers brought their own
devices when signing up for service this quarter, instead of
purchasing one at an AT&T store.
"The value in our customer relationships is in providing
good service to the network. The phones themselves are not
profitable pieces of business," Chief Financial Officer John
Stephens told Reuters in an interview. "The issue many people
don't understand is that while we don't have the equipment
revenue, we also don't have the equipment expense."
Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission paused its informal "shot clock" deadline on the
review of AT&T's proposed $48.5 billion merger with DirecTV
to decide how to handle highly confidential documents
related to agreements with media companies.
In a call with investors, Stephens said the decision should
not impact the timeline for the deal to close.
"This has nothing to do with the merits of the deal or any
information we provided," he said. "Today's decision doesn't
change our view that we will be able to get the deal approved
and closed in the first half of 2015."
Faced with growing competition, wireless carriers have
dumped two-year contracts and replaced them with equipment
financing plans, which reduce service fees but eliminate
subsidies for devices.
But the increase in customers bringing their own devices
also reduced the number of customers signing up for equipment
financing, weighing on revenue further.
AT&T shares fell 1.5 percent to $34 in extended trade after
closing at $34.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company reported a record low number of contract
customer defections, but average revenue per phone user fell 8
percent from a year earlier.
AT&T added 2 million new wireless customers and 785,000
contract subscribers in the quarter. Wireless service revenue
was flat while equipment revenue increased 44 percent.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile provider said on Wednesday that
excluding items it earned 63 cents per share, a penny below
Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $33 billion from $32.2 billion
in the year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese, David
Gregorio, Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)